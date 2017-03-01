Arianne Zucker, the Days of Our Lives actress who welcomed Donald Trump and Billy Bush onto a studio lot in 2005 and got dragged into the men’s vulgar scandal 11 years later, is leaving the soap after a nearly 20-year run.

Zucker will exit the show when her contract expires in April. Soap Opera Digest broke the story, quoting Zucker saying, “Two years ago, I was contemplating making the shift. I know there are a thousand girls who would take my job in a second, for me, it is my time to go.”

Deadline has reached out to NBC for comment.

Originating the Nicole Walker character in 1998, Zucker had previously taken a two-year break beginning in 2006, but returned to continue the former gold-digger’s adventures, which included a big 2009 Baby Switch plot that saw her swiping the infant of longtime rival Sami Brady (Allison Sweeney).

But it was Zucker’s unwitting role in last year’s crude Trump-Access Hollywood scandal that likely introduced the actress to non-soap watchers. As Trump and Bush were about to meet Zucker for a tour of the Days lot – Trump was set to make a cameo on the soap – the Apprentice host popped some Tic Tacs “just in case I start kissing her.” Unaware his mic was hot, Trump told Bush, “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

Finding herself in an international spotlight, Zucker posted a lengthy, much-shared social media statement: