Archie Panjabi and Jack Davenport have been set to star in ITV’s upcoming family thriller, Next Of Kin. From Mammoth Screen, the contemporary drama is created by BAFTA-nominated Paul Rutman (Indian Summers, Vera) in his first collaboration with wife, Natasha Narayan. Emmy and BAFTA nominee Justin Chadwick is directing. Shooting starts in April in the UK and overseas.

Courtesy of Gersh The six-part series follows whip-smart GP Mona Shirani (Panjabi) who lives in London with political lobbyist husband Guy Harcourt (Davenport). Their family life is shattered when Mona’s brother is brutally murdered while working for a medical charity abroad. As the death brings buried secrets to light, Mona’s family finds itself under suspicion, each drawn deep into a tangle of betrayal and conspiracy as they try to protect their loved ones and careers. Mona finds herself facing the ultimate dilemma: how far would you go to keep your family safe?

Chadwick (Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, The Other Boleyn Girl, Bleak House) calls the project “a highly relevant and important story in today’s multicultural Britain, telling — from a domestic perspective — how a family can be ripped apart by events larger than themselves.”

The Good Wife Emmy Award-winner Panjabi was recently set for Fox’s untitled drama pilot (formerly known as Controversy), and is doing a season-long arc on NBC’s Blindspot. Smash alum Davenport was set last month as a lead in ABC’s thriller drama pilot Doomsday.

Next Of Kin, one of a raft of new dramas recently greenlit by ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill who joined from the BBC last year, will be exec produced by Mammoth Screen’s Preethi Mavahalli and Damien Timmer. Mammoth is known for such dramas as Victoria, Poldark and The Witness For The Prosecution. The new series will be distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.