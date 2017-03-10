Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Porto, the Gabe Klinger-directed film starring Anton Yelchin and Lucie Lucas. The deal comes as the pic shot in the Portuguese city preps for its North American premiere Sunday at SXSW. The pic is screening in 35mm in Austin, and Kino Lorber is planning a fall theatrical release with a commitment to show the film both on 35mm and digital before a winter VOD bow.

It’s one of the final film roles for Yelchin, who died last June in a freak car accident. He plays Jake, who along with Mati (Lucas) are outsiders in the northerly Portuguese city of Porto who once experienced a brief but intimate connection. He’s an American loner exiled from his family; she’s a French student abroad with her professor lover. One day they see each other from a distance at an archeological site and then again at a train station and a café, where Jake works up the courage to speak to her for the first time, and they embark on a night of carefree intimacy. The experience is looked at years later, both of them still haunted by the powerful moments they shared.

The film world premiered in the fall at the San Sebastian Film Festival and has been playing the fest circuit including the BFI London Film Festival and the Torino Film Festival.

Klingler’s documentary Double Play: James Benning And Richard Linklater won a Venice Lion in 2013.