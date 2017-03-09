ER alum Anthony Edwards is set to co-star opposite Archie Panjabi, Austin Stowell, Rita Wilson and Erin Moriarty in Fox’s untitled university thriller drama pilot (formerly known as Controversy).

Written by Up in the Air co-writer Sheldon Turner, directed by This Is Us’ John Requa & Glenn Ficarra and executive produced by Scandal co-executive producer Judy Smith, the untitled drama, from 20th TV and Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions, tackles the hot-button topic of college campus sexual assault. It centers on Matt Kincaid (Stowell), the Junior Counsel of a prestigious Illinois university who must deal with an out-of-control scandal when a female student, Cassie (Moriarty), accuses several star football players of sexual assault. Kincaid gets to work with Jourdan Price (Panjabi), a crisis management consultant brought in to help with the scandal. From the football coaches and boosters who wield outsize influence, to a university administration under siege, the series explores the high-profile controversy as well as the corrosive, dangerous nature of institutional power.

Edwards will play Darwin Conn, the fastidious President of the University who is Matt’s boss and mentor.

Turner, Requa, Ficarra, Klein, Gogolak and Judy Smith executive produce.

Edwards, who recently did an arc on Showtime’s Billions and directed the feature My Dead Boyfriend, is repped by Gersh and Lovett Management.