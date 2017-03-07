Dublin-born actor Anthony Boyle, currently playing Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the megahit at London’s Palace Theatre, has signed with UTA. The two-part play by J.K. Rowling and Jack Thorne is set two decades after Rowling’s novels about the boy wizard. Scorpius is the son of young Harry’s Hogwarts nemesis, the bully Draco Malfoy (played by Tom Fenton in the Harry Potter films). Unlike his father, Scorpius befriends Harry.

Anthony Boyle Harry Pottere And The Cursed Child

Scorpius is Boyle’s biggest role yet; he has been seen in Game of Thrones and The Lost City of Z. Cursed Child this week scored a record 11 Olivier Award nominations, making it the most nominated play in Olivier Awards history. Boyle’s performance earned him nominations for ‘Emerging Talent’ at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards and ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Play’ at the WhatsOnStage Awards. The production is slated to move to Broadway in January 2018. Boyle’s theater credits include Herons and East of Belfast Boy, which he co-wrote.

Boyle continues to be represented by Hamilton Hodell.