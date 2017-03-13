EXCLUSIVE: Annette Bening will star in Life, Itself, the drama written and to be directed by Dan Fogelman, whose standout NBC series creation This Is Us finishes its debut season tomorrow. Bening is joining Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Cooke, Laia Costa, Mandy Patinkin, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Alex Monner and production begins imminently in New York, before moving to Spain in May. The film is a co-production between FilmNation Entertainment and Temple Hill. FilmNation is fully financing and handling international sales. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey are producing with FilmNation and Fogelman. WME Global will handle the U.S. sale on behalf of FilmNation.

Life, Itself is a multi-generational love story that weaves together a number of characters whose lives intersect over the course of decades from the streets of New York to the Spanish countryside and back. Bening is coming off a critically acclaimed performance in 20th Century Women.

“Dan Fogelman has this incredible gift when it comes to telling stories that audiences can connect with on a deeply human level,” said FilmNation Entertainment CEO Glen Basner. “This cast is exceptional, and we are thrilled to begin shooting here in our home city of New York.”

Fogelman made his feature directing debut on Danny Collins, released last year with Al Pacino, Annette Bening, Christopher Plummer, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Garner and Josh Peck starring. Fogelman’s scripts include Cars, Bolt, Tangled, Last Vegas, Crazy, Stupid, Love and The Guilt Trip. Aside from This is Us, Fogelman also hatched the FBC series Pitch. He’s repped by WME, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, while Bening is CAA and Gochman Law.