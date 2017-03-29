Killer Content CEO Adrienne Becker is joining Annapurna to be its Chief Operating Officer, the latest exec movie at Megan Ellison’s growing operation. Becker will be tasked with leading the company’s business strategy across Annapurna Pictures, Annapurna TV and Annapurna Interactive. She will report to Ellison.

In May 2014, Becker’s Glass Elevator Media merged with Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler’s indie shingle Killer Films to creat Killer Content, which added TV and digital media to Killer’s film mix. She will remain a member of the Killer board of directors and will oversee the transition to a new CEO, and Annapurna said select properties from the Killer library will come along with her.

“Annapurna is a stand-out, unique enterprise that persists, reinvents, and innovates, towards lasting value and impact,” Becker said in the announcement. “I am excited and humbled to be joining the very talented team assembled at Annapurna and the fearless leader and pioneer that is Megan Ellison.”

Added Ellison: “Adrienne’s diverse career background along with her knack for strategy and collaboration makes her the perfect fit to facilitate our growing company.”

Prior to Glass Elevator Media, Becker was a partner at The Media Farm, an Entrepreneur-In-Residence at CAA, headed up Strategic Planning at Nielsen Entertainment, was CEO of DailyCandy, and spent her formative years working for Barry Diller and Victor Kaufman and USAi/IAC.