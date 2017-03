The news coming out of the Warner Bros. CinemaCon session today is that their horror sequel Annabelle 2, a spinoff of The Conjuring series, is now titled Annabelle: Creation. The New Line pic, directed by David F. Sandberg, opens on Aug. 11 and centers around a doll; which is part of a story told by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The entire Conjuring franchise including Annabelle has generated $895M at the global box office.