Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez have signed on to topline the MGM/Pantelion Films/ 3Pas Studios film Overboard, a re-imaging to the 1987 screwball comedy that starred Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher are attached to write and direct the film, which is slated for a May production start date in Vancouver.

The new rendition will feature a role reversal from the original and focus on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families (Derbez) who falls overboard off his yacht, and is convinced by a single, working class mom (Faris) that he is her husband.

Derbez also serves as producer along with Ben Odell. MGM and Pantelion will co-produce, co-finance, and co-distribute the film with Lionsgate handling domestic theatrical distribution.

Faris stars in the CBS-Chuck Lorre comedy Mom, currently in its fourth season. Her previous film credits include The House Bunny, What’s Your Number?, and Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs. Faris is repped by Anonymous Content, UTA and Attorney Robert Offer.

Derbez wrote, directed and starred in the hit Spanish-language comedy Instructions Not Included, which became the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever released in the U.S. when it opened in 2013. Up next, he stars in How to be a Latin Lover, which Pantelion and Lionsgate are releaseig in April. Derbez is with by UTA and Behr & Abramson

Fisher (We’re the Millers) is repped by WME and Greenberg (How I Met Your Mother) is repped by ICM Partners and Greenberg Glusker.