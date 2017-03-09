Anjelica Huston has come aboard as the voice-over narrator for Thirst Street, the Nathan Silver-directed pic that will have its world premiere next month at the Tribeca Film Festival. The retro-style psychodrama, written by Silver and C. Mason Wells, centers on a flight attendant (Lindsay Burdge) grieving over a lover’s suicide who loses her grip on reality after falling for a suave Parisian bartender. Damien Bonnard, Esther Garrel, Lola Bessis, Jacques Nolot and Françoise Lebrun co-star. Cenetic is handling sales at the fest. The Oscar-winning Huston next will be seen in the Theresa Rebeck pic Trouble opposite Bill Pullman and David Morse, which she also executive produced, and is in Season 3 of Amazon’s Transparent. She is repped by WME.

Shameless regular Steve Howey is set to star in the indie Making Babies, written and directed by Josh Huber. He plays John Kelly, one half of a committed couple who, after years of “manually” trying for a baby, will put their bodies, wallet and marriage to the ultimate test when they decide to go through the rigors of modern fertility treatments. Howey stars as Kevin on Showtime’s Shameless, which recently was renewed for an eighth season. His film credits include Something Borrowed, Bride Wars, and Unleashed. Howey’s repped by UTA.