ER alumna Angel Laketa Moore has booked a series regular role opposite Lauren Graham on Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Linda From HR. Also cast as a regular in the project is Ellis Rubin. Written by Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld and directed by Marc Buckland, Linda From HR centers on the eponymous heroine, Linda Plugh (Graham). All it takes is one bad decision to throw Linda from HR’s monotonous, unfulfilled life into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing work life, home life and a secret that could unravel everything. Moore will play Sierra, a quick-witted and honest mother of young triplets, the cool girl from college that no one imagined as a super mom. Rubin will play Howie, Awkward and still coming in to his own, Howie is Linda’s son. Moore is repped by Domain and Framework. Rubin is with CESD.

Langston Kerman (Insecure) is set as a series regular in Singularity, FX’s futuristic comedy pilot from Sonny Lee (Silicon Valley) and producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Conceived by Lee, the comedy is set in a future when artificial intelligence greatly surpasses human intelligence, resulting in profound changes to our society. Kerman will play Ethan, an earnest over-thinker who is often in existential crisis and hangs on to the past. Kerman most recently played Jared in HBO’s Insecure. He’s repped by UTA and Rise Management.