EXCLUSIVE: The Diceman cometh. Andrew Dice Clay, whose acting prowess was on display in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine and HBO’s Vinyl, is in negotiations to play the coveted role of Lorenzo in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born. The role is known to be significant and considered the comic relief in Warner Bros’ remake; Clay will portray Lady Gaga’s “very Italian” father in what’s said to be a scene-stealing role.

A Star Is Born is about a singer (Lady Gaga) who falls in love with an aging rocker (Bradley Cooper) who launches her career and she rises as a big star as his own fades. The timeless story was originally filmed in 1937 by William Wellman and starred Federic March and Janet Gaynor. Another version of it was made in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, courtesy of director George Cukor. In 1976, director Frank Pierson put Barbra Streisand together with Kris Kristofferson and magic was made again. This one pairs Gaga with Cooper and marks both her first major theatrical role and his directorial debut.

The latest version of the script was written by Eric Roth (Munich, Forrest Gump); previous versions were written by Cooper and Will Fetters. Last week, Sam Elliot joined in the role of Bobby and we have more details of that role now: He is a good guy through and through who not only manages the careers of his stars but also their personal lives. He straddles the line between a responsible adult and a rock ‘n’ roller.

Cooper is also producing with Billy Gerber, Todd Phillips, Lynette Howell Tayor and Jon Peters, with Basil Iwanyk on as executive producer. The film will shoot in and around L.A. starting April 17, we hear.

Clay, who is in production on Season 2 of his Showtime series Dice, is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Bruce Rubenstein Management.