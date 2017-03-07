CNN primetime star Anderson Cooper mutes President Donald Trump on Twitter, because “I just don’t want to have that drama in my life.” And, he explained, he has “people” who follow Trump’s doings for him.

Guesting on CBS’s The Late Show, Cooper told Stephen Colbert that he was working on a 60 Minutes piece over the weekend and so was not aware of Trump’s anti-Obama tweet-nado as it was happening, because “I’ve muted the president on Twitter.”

“When people are annoying you on Twitter you don’t want to delete, because that tells them you deleted them,” Cooper advised a surprised Colbert. “If you just mute them, they think you’re still following them, and you don’t actually see their tweets.”

Cooper said it wasn’t until he flew home Sunday that he learned of Trump’s tweets accusing Obama of wiretapping his Trump Tower office during the election. Trump also had tweeted, in that same Saturdasy crack-of-dawn tirade, that Arnold Schwarzenegger had not stepped down as host of Celebrity Apprentice, as he claimed, but had been sacked, owing to his lousy ratings.

Cooper said his reax: “What the – !? And Arnold Schwarzenegger too?!”

“I just want to point out you are a real newsman,” Colbert responded. “I watch you every night I believe you report the news…. And you just said that you mute the President of the United States.”

“I have people following him,” Cooper explained. “I just don’t want to have that drama in my life.”

“Again, he’s the President of the United States,” Colbert persisted “You have to accept that he’s president. You would not have muted Ike.”

“I have friends who have mania,” Cooper shot back. “I don’t want them to be around me all the time… I don’t want the up and down in my life.”

Cooper likened Trump’s tweets to “those machines that register earthquakes from a great distance.”

Trump’s tweets are “a real time seismograph of the inner working of the president’s head, and its fascinating. We had to wait decades to hear Nixon on tapes. We hear Donald Trump in real time.”

The two men discussed other ways, besides Twitter, that Trump might find relief from pent-up POTUS anger. Hand size was an issue.