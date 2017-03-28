“It’s time to fight like your world depends on it.” That’s the tagline for An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the follow-up to Al Gore and Davis Guggenheim’s Oscar-winning 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth. And now, if you’ll boot up your PowerPoint, we have the first trailer.

It starts with — who else? — Donald Trump, joking at a rally about how chilly it is and saying, “We need some global warming.” (Cue laugh track.) But things get serious as former Vice President and almost President Gore notes that “the most criticized scene” in the first movie was “showing that the combination of sea-level rise and storm surge would flood the 9/11 memorial site, and people said, ‘What a terrible exaggeration.'” Cut to news footage of Hurricane Sandy doing exactly that in 2012.

“We’re seeing a tremendous amount of positive change,” Gore tells a live audience from the stage. “But it’s still not enough.” He gets fired up in a way we didn’t see all that much of 15 or 20 years ago. And all is set against a backdrop of raging floods, cracking glaciers and shots of people who are straight-out aghast as they watch and listen.

Bonni Cohen & Jon Shenk direct the sequel, with Richard Berge & Diane Weyermann as producers. Guggenheim is aboard as EP this time, with Gore back at the narrator/pot stirrer. Paramount will release the Participant Media documentary on July 28 — assuming, of course, the oceans don’t overtake us by then.