Louie‘s Ursula Parker and Miguel Pinzon (Mystery Girls) are set as series regulars opposite Annie Mumolo in Amy’s Brother, Fox’s single-camera comedy produced by the husband-and-wife duo of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone and Warner Bros TV.

Written and co-executive produced by Jim Cashman (Saturday Night Live) and Mitch Silpa (Bridesmaids), and directed by Beth McCarthy Miller, Amy’s Brother is about an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man, Matthew, and his estranged sister, Amy (Mumolo), and her two children find themselves not only back in one another’s lives but also living under one roof.

Parker will play Abby, Amy’s (Mumolo) daughter and Zach’s sister, a quiet pre-teen girl who has trouble connecting with people, except maybe her uncle. Pinzon will portray Josh, Amy’s brother Matthew’s extremely devoted assistant at the real estate office.

Parker is best known for her role as Jane, Louis C.K.’s younger daughter on his FX series Louie. The show, on which she had recurring status despite playing one of the main characters, currently is on indefinite hiatus. Should Louis C.K. decide to do a sixth season, Parker is expected to return contingent on working out the schedule. Parker will next be seen in a starring role in indie film Music War and Love. She’s repped by Paradigm and Untitled.

Pinzon starred as Nick opposite Tori Spelling and Jenni Garth on then-ABC Family/now Freeform’s Mystery Girls sitcom and guest-starred on Young & Hungry. He’s repped by Stone Manners Salners and 23 Management.