Ugly Betty alum Michael Urie is set as the title character and the male lead opposite Annie Mumolo in Amy’s Brother, Fox’s single-camera comedy executive produced by the husband-and-wife duo of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone via Warner Bros TV.

Written and co-executive produced by Jim Cashman and Mitch Silpa and directed/exec produced by Beth McCarthy Miller, Amy’s Brother is about an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man, Matthew (Urie), and his estranged sister, Amy (Mumolo), and her two children find themselves not only back in one another’s lives but also living under one roof.

Urie’s Matthew is a gay, controlled, super-organized and reasonably successful realtor who lives alone in an immaculate house and thinks several moves ahead at all times. Ursula Parker and Miguel Pinzon co-star.

Urie, who recently recurred on TV Land’s Younger and CBS’ The Good Wife, is repped by Paradigm, Seven Summits and attorney Jason Hendler.