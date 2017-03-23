Amy Schumer won’t be doing the Barbie movie at Sony Pictures after all. The comic actress had been attached in December to star in a PG-rated live-action film based on the venerable Mattel doll. But the production plan ahead of the pic’s targeted June 2018 release date didn’t mesh with her schedule, so the two have parted ways.

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” Schumer said in a statement today. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

The news comes the same day Schumer became attached to She Came To Me, the next film to be directed by Rebecca Miller and co-starring Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman. Schumer’s next pic is Snatched, 20th Century Fox’s road trip action comedy she stars in with Goldie Hawn. That has a May 12 release date.

Variety first reported about Schumer’s departure.