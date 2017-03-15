EXCLUSIVE: Amy Ryan has been set to co-star in Beautiful Boy, the Amazon drug-addiction drama from Brad Pitt’s Plan B that already has Steve Carell aboard. The deal reunites Ryan and Carell for a serious pic after they played boyfriend-girlfriend so well on NBC’s comedy series The Office.

Felix van Groeningen (The Broken Circle Breakdown) is attached to direct the script from Lion‘s Luke Davies. The latter adapted David Sheff’s 2008 book Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction, a memoir describing the author’s son Nic’s methamphetamine addiction and its impact on the family.

Ryan will play Vicki, Nic’s mother and the ex-wife of Carell’s David, who was cut out of her son’s life after David won primary custody. She begins to work with David for the sake of Nic’s health.

Ryan’s recent film credits include Central Intelligence, Bridge of Spies and Birdman. She is repped by Gersh and attorney Dave Feldman.

