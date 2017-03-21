Another popular CBS drama star is returning to the network as the lead of an hourlong pilot this season. Judging Amy‘s Amy Brenneman, coming off a starring turn on HBO’s The Leftovers, is set to headline The Get, CBS’ drama pilot from 11.22.63 developer/showrunner Bridget Carpenter.

Written/executive produced by Carpenter and directed/exec produced by James Strong, The Get tackles a timely subject in the new political environment. It centers on a team of tireless Internet journalists who pursue and expose stories of injustice using their unconventional investigative techniques in today’s anything-goes world of reporting.

Brenneman will play the steeled and determined Ellen, an investigative journalist for The Get who has been known to push boundaries in order to find the truth. In the pilot, she joins another CBS alum, Everybody Loves Raymond’s Brad Garrett, along with Emayatzy Corinealdi, Alex Fitzalan, Jeananne Goossen and Michael Rady.

Brenneman stars opposite Justin Theroux in HBO’s drama The Leftovers, whose third and final season premieres next month. At CBS, she co-created, executive produced and headlined the 1999 legal/family drama Judging Amy, which aired for six seasons. Brenneman, who also co-starred on Shonda Rhimes’ ABC medical drama Private Practice, is repped by CAA and Mosaic.

The Get is one of several CBS drama pilots this season to be toplined by former CBS drama stars. Jim Caviezel, who headlined the network’s long-running procedural Person Of Interest, was tapped to lead the cast of the untitled Navy SEAL drama pilot. CBS’ S.W.A.T. pilot is headlined by Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore; the network’s pilot Mission Control is toplined by Poppy Montgomery, who previously starred on CBS’ Without A Trace and Unforgettable; and Instinct‘s leading man is The Good Wife‘s Alan Cumming. Additionally, Gary Sinise, who was the lead of CSI: NY, now tops another CBS procedural spinoff series, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and NCIS’ Michael Weatherly is the star of freshman Bull.