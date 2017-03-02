Person of Interest alummna Amy Acker is set for the female lead opposite Stephen Moyer in Fox’s Marvel action-adventure pilot.

Written by Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer, the pilot focuses on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Acker will play Kate, who is struggling to deal with her separation from her husband Reed (Moyer)and her increasingly challenging teenage children.

Also joining the cast is Emma Dumont as Lorna Dane/Polaris. Strong-willed, brave and extremely loyal, she has the ability to manipulate magnetism. And Percy Hynes is set to play Andy, sensitive kid and a bit of a loner, he keeps to himself to avoid the turmoil he faces both at school and at home.

Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory executive produce the project for 20th TV and Marvel Television.

Acker just wrapped a multi-season run on Person Of Interest, and recently starred in Joss Whedon’s Much Ado About Nothing. She is repped by APA, Anonymous Content, and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.

Hynes’ credits include Netflix’s Between and feature Edge of Winter. He’s repped by Abby Bluestone at Innovative Artists and Managed by Daniel Abrams at OAZ.

Dumont is repped by APA and Untitled.