Tyra Banks will return as host of America’s Next Top Model, which has been renewed for a 24th cycle and second on VH1. Production will begin this summer. Banks, who hosted all 22 seasons of Top Model on UPN and the CW, will also continue as executive producer alongside Ken Mok. Banks replaces Rita Ora, who hosted the first Top Model season on VH1. The announcement comes days after Banks was announced as the new host of NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

While there had been chatter that, because of the show’s younger appeal, Top Model might migrate from reinforcing brand VH1 to flagship MTV, which is ramping up its unscripted portfolio, the series is staying on VH1, at least for now.

“Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize,” said Mok, who co-created Top Model with Banks and Kenya Barris. “We’d like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro. She infused this new iteration of ANTM with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

Banks, who had indicated that she had closed that chapter in her career after Top Model ended its long run on UPN/the CW, added about emceeing the reboot, “I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart. After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA.”

Top Model is produced by 10 by 10 Entertainment in association with The Tyra Banks Company and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. The executive producers are Ken Mok, Tyra Banks, Dana Gabrion, Paul Buscemi and Jaimie Glasson. The series was created by Tyra Banks and developed by Mok and Kenya Barris.