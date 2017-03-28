‘American Horror Story’: Billy Eichner Cast In Season 7 Of FX Anthology Series

Ryan Murphy is known for making out-of-the-box casting choices on FX’s American Horror Story. The latest is actor-comedian Billy Eichner, best known for his popular man-on-the street series Billy on the Street.

Eichner is joining American Horror Story‘s upcoming seventh season in a heavily recurring role opposite returning AHS franchise stars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

As usual, details about Eichner’s character are being kept under wraps but sources say he is playing a close confidant of Paulson’s character and will mostly be wearing mysterious tank tops. I hear Eichner will be in 6-7 of the 11 episodes in Season 7, which begins shooting in May.