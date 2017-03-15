Just days after a preview at SXSW, American Gods is revealing more in a new trailer that Starz dropped today ahead of the series April 30 premiere.

Executive produced by Bryan Fuller and Micheal Green, the Ricky Whittle Ian McShane, Gillian Anderson, Crispen Glover and Emily Browning starring series based on Neil Gaiman’s best seller gets very trippy and very bloody as the new peek shows – take a look above.

American Gods posits a different kind of war brewing—one between Old Gods and New. The traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fear irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the New Gods. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.

The series was adapted from Gaiman’s 2001 novel, with Bryan Fuller and Michael Green serving as the show’s writers and showrunners. David Slade directed the pilot and additional episodes, with FMNA’s Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk on board as executive producers along with Fuller, Green, Slade, Adam Kane and Neil Gaiman. Senior Vice Presidents of Original Programming Marta Fernandez and Ken Segna are the Starz executives in charge of American Gods.