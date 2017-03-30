The old and news deities on display in Starz’ American Gods opening titles include the famous Las Vegas neon cowboy, a crucified astronaut, assorted metal animals and cars. The strange totem pole gives an enticing look at the series that debutes Sunday, April 30th at 9PM ET/PT on Starz.

“Is it strange to want action figures from a main title sequence? Crucified astronauts, neon cowboys and S&M centaurs, we bow to Elastic and their spectacular vision. A totem of godly visions we didn’t know we needed to worship until they showed us the light with this clarion call to the ‘American Gods’,” said co-Showrunners and Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green.

Watch it below.