Last night, back-patting commercials bought by the right-leaning American Action Network PAC went off as planned, even though Trumpcare didn’t.
In a batch of local-market commercials running during CBS’s March Madness games, the PAC ads boasted, “Republicans are keeping their promises, with a new plan for better health care, more choices and lower costs.” Doctors, the ads continued, would be back in charge.
The spots ended with tailored conclusions thanking local congressman – including Virginia’s Barbara Comstock, California’s David Valadao, Iowa’s David Young, Texas’ Will Hurd – for helping take down Obamacare.
Deadspin broke this story.
No Comments