Last night, back-patting commercials bought by the right-leaning American Action Network PAC went off as planned, even though Trumpcare didn’t.

In a batch of local-market commercials running during CBS’s March Madness games, the PAC ads boasted, “Republicans are keeping their promises, with a new plan for better health care, more choices and lower costs.” Doctors, the ads continued, would be back in charge.

Screen grab

The spots ended with tailored conclusions thanking local congressman – including Virginia’s Barbara Comstock, California’s David Valadao, Iowa’s David Young, Texas’ Will Hurd – for helping take down Obamacare.

Deadspin broke this story.