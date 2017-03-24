AMC Networks is reportedly the planning stages of launching a commercial-free streaming service that would be accessible subscribers of its channels, according to a Reuters story today. If true that would differentiate it with stand-alone services like ones offered by HBO or CBS, which don’t require a cable subscription.

According to Reuters’ sources, the new service is “considering” a monthly price point of $4.99-$6.99 for content including AMC’s flagship The Walking Dead as well as digital spinoffs of existing series on its five channels.

AMC Networks declined comment on the report. But its channels especially AMC has popular genre series — think the Walking Dead franchise, Preacher, Into The Badlands — and a younger audience that is more likely to watch TV differently and pay for a premium experience.

Late last month, in a call with analysts to discuss Q4 earnings, CEO Josh Sapan said he sees growing opportunities with digital services; the company’s channels are on DirecTV Now, Sling TV and Sony’s PlayStation Vue and they are “talking to everybody.”

Meanwhile, the company owns or has stakes in five niche, subscription VOD services including Sundance Now, Shudder, and an upcoming collaboration with BBC and ITV called BritBox that will feature British TV shows.