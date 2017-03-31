EXCLUSIVE: CBS has given a series order to Ambulance, a one-hour alternative series that follows emergency medical workers and the 911 dispatchers as they tackle life-threatening emergencies. The series is based on the format of the BBC One documentary series of the same name, which launched in September to solid ratings and yesterday was renewed for a second season.

The original British series was created by Endemol Shine UK production company Dragonfly. The CBS version will be produced by Endemol Shine North America.

Ambulance will showcase real-life paramedics whose work has been the subject of a number of scripted series, including NBC dramas Third Watch and Chicago Fire and USA Network comedy Sirens. The series will reveal what happens inside the Emergency Medical Service, focusing on select call center personnel and field crews as they respond to a wide variety of emergencies, including cardiac arrests, overdoses, car crashes, child births in progress, and more.

CBS’ Ambulance is being executive produced by Eden Gaha, Rob Smith and Robin Feinberg for Endemol Shine North America.

With four established reality franchises in addition to its stable scripted lineup, CBS has had limited shelf space, taking fewer shots in the unscripted space than other networks. Its most recent entry, Hunted, which is serving as a bridge between the two cycles of Survivor, also is based on a British format and produced by Endemol Shine North America. It has been a modest but stable ratings performer.