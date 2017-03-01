EXCLUSIVE: DreamWorks Pictures is looking for a few bad men. The production company just picked up the spec screenplay Bad Cop, Bad Cop written by Fortune Feimster, Brian Jarvis and Jim Freeman, with Feimster attached to star.

Scott Stuber’s Bluegrass Films is also in talks to produce as what is being billed as an R-rated action buddy comedy about two hapless cops who stumble on a case that exposes a conspiracy of corruption in their own precinct.

This marks the 2nd big project from the trio (Jarvis, Freeman & Feimster), having sold Fortune’s first pilot to ABC. Separately, Freeman & Jarvis have created and sold pilots with Bob Odenkirk and Peter Farrelly (the latter set up at Fox).

The sale of Bad Cop, Bad Cop to DreamWorks/Amblin follows that of another collaboration. Amblin, Bluegrass and Feimster worked together on Office Christmas Party.

Feimster, who has a forthcoming Netflix stand-up special on its way, is also a series regular on The Mindy Project. Feimster, Jarvis and Freeman are managed by Truhett Garcia Management and law firm Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman, Inc. Feimster is also repped ICM Partners.