EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard is attached to topline Chockstone Pictures and Nick Wechsler Productions’ crime thriller The Kind Worth Killing, with Agnieszka Holland at the helm. The pic is based on Peter Swanson’s 2015 novel, with Christopher Kyle adapting the screenplay.

The HarperCollins book follows Lily, a mysterious and stunning killer who meets Ted Severson on a late-night flight from London to Boston. Ted confesses that he’s had thoughts about murdering his unfaithful wife. Lily offers to help, and the two form a strange, twisted bond while plotting his wife’s demise.

Paula Mae Schwartz and Steve Schwartz are producing along with Wechsler.

Heard next will be seen as Mera in the Zack Snyder-directed DC Comic film Justice League, which bows November 17 and just released the first official trailer, and will reprise that role in the stand-alone Aquaman movie, which arrives in theaters next year. She’s repped by WME and Karl Austen.