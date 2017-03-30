Jason Ropell, VP of worldwide motion pictures at Amazon Studios told attendees at their afternoon luncheon before the company unveiled its slate, “I have a very vivid memory of being here last year at CinemaCon … our team was brand new. We had one movie … and now we have released 15 films. Last year we promised to be one of your key suppliers and … we stayed true. We believe in the theatrical window fully for our releases.” He added that, “Our Amazon Prime customers want to see great movies, and great movies play in theaters.” The exhibition attendees gave the executive a rousing round of applause with those words.

The issue of PVOD and shrinking the theatrical window has been much talked about in meetings and in hallways during the annual convention for the exhibition industry.

Last year, head of marketing and distribution Bob Berney introduced the company’s slate at CinemaCon and this year he returned. “Last year we showed the big scene from Manchester By the Sea with Casey (Affleck) and Michelle (Williams). It shows the strong desire for audiences to experience the film in theaters where the managers, owners and staff care about their customers,” said Berney. Again to great applause.

This year, Amazon comes to CinemaCon with Oscar wins under its belt with Manchester by the Sea for Affleck and Best Foreign Film in The Salesman.