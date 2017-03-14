EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has picked up U.S. and Canadian rights to Annette, the first English-language title from French cult director Leos Carax, starring Adam Driver.

The music-filled drama focuses on a widowed stand-up comedian and his two-year-old daughter who has a surprising gift. It’s been one of the hottest French projects to emerge from the last few film markets. Rihanna is rumoured to have a small part in the film. The feature will contain original songs by art-rock band the Sparks and will shoot across a raft of international locations.

Arena Films’s Bruno Pesery is producing with Switzerland’s Vega, Japanese outfit Eurospace and Belgium’s Wrong Men co-producing. Kinology is repping international sales for the title and unveiled it to buyers at AFM last year.

This is another huge step in Amazon’s commitment to investing in smart, global films with respected filmmakers. The company is fully financing and handling worldwide distribution rights for Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 Italian horror classic Suspiria and it boarded hot UK project The Aeronauts, written by Jack Thorne and directed by Tom Harper, last year after feverish bidding.

Amazon is coming off of a banner few months having picked up the Best Actor Oscar and Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Casey Affleck and Kenneth Lonergan respectively for Manchester By The Sea. Last year, the company’s Prime Video service went global, meaning the its service is now available in more than 200 countries and territories.

Cult helmer Leos Carax’s credits include Cannes competition title Holy Motors as well as Mister Lonely and Boy Meets Girl. Driver recently finished shooting Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Logan Lucky and was last seen in Martin Scorcese’s Silence.