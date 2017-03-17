Amazon Prime Video has extended its exclusive content agreement with A24, giving the premium subscription service access to the Oscar-winning Moonlight. Already available on Amazon Video, the Academy’s Best Picture of 2016 can be streamed and downloaded by Prime members beginning May 21 at no additional cost to membership.

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive subscription streaming service to offer customers Academy Award winner Moonlight,” said Jason Ropell, VP, Worldwide Head of Motion Pictures for Amazon Studios. Moonlight joins other A24 pictures in Prime’s catalog such as Room and Ex Machina.

Other A24 films coming to Prime this year are the Oscar-nominated 20th Century Women, American Honey with Shia LaBeouf, Free Fire with Brie Larson, The Lovers starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts, the Joel Edgerton/RileyKeough pic It Comes at Night, and A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck.