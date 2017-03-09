Amazon Prime subscribers can catch up on Animal Kingdom‘s first-season episodes a month before the TNT drama returns for Season 2.

Amazon Prime Video will offer exclusive streaming of the 10 season-one Animal Kingdom episodes beginning April 30, giving interested viewers a binge-able crash course before the May 30 season two premiere on TNT.

“Prime Members in the U.S. will be able to stream the full first season at no additional cost to their membership, via the Amazon Video app for TVs, connected devices or mobile devices, or online at http://www.amazon.com/amazonvideo,” the service announced today.

The serialized nature of the series, from executive producer John Wells and creator Jonathan Lisco, lends itself to catch-up binge viewing. Based on the 2010 Australian movie, Animal Kingdom centers on teen Joshua “J” Cody (Finn Cole), who moves in with his freewheeling, criminally inclined relatives in their Southern California beach town after his mother dies of a heroin overdose.