Buckle up, racing fans — Amazon has waved the green flag at a docuseries that offers unprecedented access to the McLaren racing team as it competes in the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The untitled project will be exclusive on Amazon Prime Video, though no premiere date was announced.

The series follows McLaren, founded in 1963, as the team prepares to challenge for the championship, with new Executive Director and former racer Zak Brown leading the chase. Featuring exclusive access from McLaren to the technically competitive and secretive world of racing, the series will embed viewers with the team and its drivers: rookie Stoffel Vandoorne and former double world champion Fernando Alonso. The show features coverage of the physical and mental preparation of a Formula 1 crew, including exclusive footage of how McLaren builds and tests a Formula 1 car, and previously unseen behind-the-scenes coverage of the sponsor and partnership deals that finance the team.

“The series will take Amazon Prime members inside what it takes to compete at the highest level of Formula 1 racing,” said Conrad Riggs, Head of Unscripted at Amazon Originals. “It will combine unparalleled access with exciting and dramatic storytelling that will appeal to racing fans and non-racing fans alike.”

Said EP Manish Pandey: “McLaren dominated F1 in the modern era, creating champions like Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton. But they are also a family who have recently gone through difficult times, both on track and off. And like all families, we will watch them pull together to regain their rightful place at the head of F1.”

Chris Connell and Anwar Nuseibeh also serves as executive producers on the series.