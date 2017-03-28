EXCLUSIVE: It’s a Terminator 2: Judgment Day reunion of sorts with Mr. T-1000 himself Robert Patrick joining producer Gale Anne Hurd on Amazon’s adaptation of the horror podcast Lore.

This is the first casting announcement for Lore and details are scant on what Patrick’s role on the Hurd and Ben Silverman EP’d hybrid anthology series will be but I hear it is a meaty part for the Scorpion actor. What we do know for sure is that Patrick will be filming his Lore part later this spring during the hiatus for the recently renewed for a fourth season CBS drama.

As Deadline exclusively revealed during NYC Comic-Con last fall, Amazon picked up Aaron Mahnke’s often scary and spooky podcast for a 10-episode first season. That season is expected to start later this year or in early 2018, sources say. Launched in March 2015 and reaching over 3.2 million monthly listens in just over a year, Lore’s deep dive into real life stories of the paranormal, the origins of vampires, zombies and the horror genre in general seemed a natural fit for the small screen from the get-go.

Which is why it seemed a bit of a no-brainer when it was announced in April 2016 that Propagate Content and The Walking Dead EP Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment had partnered to develop Lore into an hour-long TV series. Lore the TV show is EP’d by Mahnke, Hurd, Propagate’s Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Brett-Patrick Jenkins.

With things hush hush of late, Mahnke took to social media today to reassure fans the TV show was still happening:

I get asked a lot, so: yes, the TV show is still happening. I’m just quiet about it because I’m not allowed to say anything about it yet 😏 — Lore Podcast (@lorepodcast) March 28, 2017

Robert Patrick is repped by the Gersh Agency and managers the Coronel Group.