Amazon has greenlit the new original series Le Mans: Racing is Everything from London-based production company New Black Films.

The limited series, to be released globally, will explore what’s known as “the Mount Everest of motorsports,” the grueling, non-stop 24-hour car race that has taken place annually in Le Mans, France since 1923.

Le Mans: Racing is Everything will offer access to the entire 24 hours of the race, while exploring the storied legacy of Le Mans and the generations of drivers who have braved the course. The series will show as Porsche, Audi, Nissan, Toyota, Aston Martin and Rebellion teams race to build their cars and compete in the single-day sporting event. Among the featured drivers are Australian Formula 1 legend Mark Webber; German three-time Le Mans champion André Lotterer; Nico Prost, son of legendary Formula 1 driver Alain Prost; and English teenage gamer Jann Mardenborough, who at the age of 19 was given a slot on Team Nissan after winning an e-Sports racing competition.

“Fans are consistently thrilled by the excitement and danger that is the annual Le Mans race. Le Mans: Racing is Everything will take that excitement to the next level, giving Prime members behind-the-scenes access to what it takes to win this singular event,” said Conrad Riggs, Head of Unscripted, Amazon Originals.

Le Mans: Racing is Everything will be directed by James Erskine (American Masters) and produced by Victoria Gregory (Man on Wire), and their production company, New Black Films (The White Room).