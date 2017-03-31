ABC edged out CBS for the Thursday night ratings win in the 18-49 demographic, with its TGIT dramas hitting multi-week highs.

The Amazing Race season debut (0.9, 4.4 million viewers) brought modest improvement to CBS’ 10 PM Thursday timeslot most recently held by struggling drama Training Day, which scored a 0.7 demo rating and 4M viewers when it last aired on March 9 before two weeks of NCAA basketball pre-emptions.

But these are record lows for an Amazing Race premiere – down 31% in the demo and 28% in total viewers compared to last year’s season debut, which had clocked a 1.3/5 in the demo and 6.1 million viewers overall at 8 PM on Friday, February 12, 2016.

Pushing ABC to its demo win was the significant slippage suffered by CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, which fell to a 2.5 rating – a series low – and an 11% decline from its most recent episode, which aired before the two weeks of NCAA pre-emptions and scored a 2.8 rating, equaling its previous season low.

Even so, BBT logged the night’s best demo rating and was laps ahead of the competition in total viewers, averaging 12.6M. The Great Indoors (1.4, 7.15M), Mom (1.3, 7.09M) and Life in Pieces (1.1,5.59M) ensued.

Meanwhile, an Ellen Pompeo-directed episode of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (2.1, 7.89M) climbed 11% compared to previous week’s 1.9; Scandal (1.6, 6M) was the biggest benefactor of NCAA pre-Final Four wrapping with a 23% week-to-week improvement.

At 10, ABC’s less-successful The Catch (0.8, 3.47M) was up more modestly over previous week’s 0.7.

On NBC, a Superstore repeat logged a 0.7/2.72M, followed by Powerless (0.6, 1.96M), Chicago Med (0.9, 5.85M) and The Blacklist: Redemption (0.8/4.06M).

Fox’s MasterChef cooked up a 1.0 demo rating and 3.52M total viewers, of which Kicking & Screaming clung to 0.6, 1.82M.

The CW’s Supernatural scared up a 0.6, with 1.73M viewers, and Riverdale drew 0.4, 977K.