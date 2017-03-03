Amanda Seales, who appeared in four episodes as Tiffany in the first season of HBO’s Insecure, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Insecure follows the friendship of two modern-day black women, Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) and all of their uncomfortable experiences and racy tribulations. Seales’ Tiffany is one of Issa and Molly’s “bougie” friends from college. She works in PR and believes she has the perfect, aspirational relationship with her husband, Derek (Wade Allain-Marcus). Seales’ Smart, Funny, & Black, a comedic social commentary show based on her monthly live comedy show, was recently ordered to pilot by TruTV. She also hosts TruTV’s pop-culture show Greatest Ever, which is currently filming its second season, as well as the Empire After Show on Facebook Live. Seales is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and attorney Lisa Davis.

Armando Riesco has booked a series regular role in Showtime’s hourlong drama The Chi, from Lena Waithe, Elwood Reid, Common, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Fox 21 TV Studios. Created/executive produced by Waithe, executive produced/showrun by Reid and executive produced by Common and Kaplan, The Chi is a coming-of-age story that follows a half-dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago. Riesco will play a seasoned homicide detective working the turbulent streets of Chicago’s South Side neighborhoods. When one of his street informant’s kids gets murdered, he mistakenly gives him information that leads to a senseless death of yet another kid. This detective has a soft spot for some of his regulars and finds himself torn at times between his colleagues and his neighborhood. Riesco most recently guest-starred on CBS’ drama Bull. Well known for his stage work in New York, Riesco’s other recent TV credits include recurring roles on Power and The Family. He’s repped by Gersh and Liebman Entertainment.