Amal Clooney will be among Fareed Zakaria’s guests on his CNN program GPS on Sunday. The human rights barrister and Yazidi human rights campaigner Nadia Murad will discuss taking the fight against ISIS to the International Criminal Court.

Zakaria also will talk about German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Washington, the White House this week accusing Britain of spying on Trump Tower and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s warning to North Korea. Panelsts for that segment include Antony Blinken, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State and former deputy National Security Advisor to the President during the Obama administration; and Richard Haass, former Director of Policy Planning for the U.S. State Department of State during the George W. Bush administration.

GPS airs at 10 AM ET and again at 1 PM Sunday on CNN.