Mistresses alumna Alyssa Milano is set for a key role opposite Dallas Roberts and Debby Ryan in the CW drama pilot Insatiable, from former Dexter co-executive producer Lauren Gussis, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Storied Media Group and CBS TV Studios.

Written/executive produced by Gussis and directed by Andrew Fleming, Insatiable was inspired by real-life Southern lawyer and top beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson. It focuses on Bob (Dallas), a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on Patty (Ryan), a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world. Milano will play Coralee, Bob’s social-climbing wife. It’s expected to be a major recurring role if the pilot is picked up to series.

Milano, who starred in Mistresses and Charmed, will next be seen in Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, slated for release this summer. Milano also serves as the host and a judge on Lifetime’s Project Runway All Stars.