Men at Work alum Adam Busch is set for a heavily recurring role opposite James Purefoy on Altered Carbon, Netflix’s futuristic drama series conceived, written and executive produced by Laeta Kalogridis. Based on Richard Morgan’s award-winning 2002 cyberpunk sci-fi novel, Altered Carbon, from Skydance Television, is set in the 25th century when the human mind has been digitized and the soul is transferable from one body to the next. Busch will play Mickey, a brilliant, acerbic computer technician working for the Bay City Police Department. Despite his sarcastic, often biting demeanor, he is unquestioningly loyal to his friends in blue and will do anything to help them track a killer. Known for his role as Neal on TBS’ Men at Work, Busch recently recurred on Fox’s Empire and USA’s Colony. On the film side, he co-starred in Slamdance hit Dave Made a Maze and Danny Strong-directed Rebel in the Rye. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Good Fear Film + Management.

Jahking Guillory (Kicks) has booked a recurring role in Showtime’s hourlong drama The Chi, from Lena Waithe, Elwood Reid, Common, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Fox 21 TV Studios. Created/executive produced by Waithe, executive produced/showrun by Reid and executive produced by Common and Kaplan, The Chi is a coming-of-age story that follows a half-dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago. Guillory will play Coogie. Frequently in and out of trouble, the charismatic Coogie has a wry sense of humor and a penchant for mischief. Guillory recently starred with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival opening-night film Kicks. He’s repped by Innovative and Starr Andreeff at MJMG.

