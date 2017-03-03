Incorporated alumna Allison Miller is set as the female lead in Salamander, ABC’s drama pilot based on a Belgian format, from writer-producers Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg (CBS’ Zoo).

Written by Appelbaum, Nemec, Pinkner and Rosenberg and directed by Gary Fleder, Salamander centers on a brilliant but misanthropic engineer who recruits a skeptical Homeland Security agent to help him track a mysterious bank robber whose theft of 66 specific safety deposit boxes, belonging to the elite and powerful, sets in motion a series of blackmails that might be linked to a greater conspiracy.

Miller plays Nora, a sharply observant Ivy League professional whose sky-high IQ has led her to become a psychiatrist on the staff of Homeland Security.

The original 13-episode series, written by Ward Hulselmans, centered on Paul Gerardi (Filip Peeters), an incorruptible, old-school police inspector who is investigating a suspicious bank robbery, becoming the target of both the criminals and the authorities.

Nemec, Pinkner, Applebaum and Rosenberg, who work together under the Midnight Radio moniker, also executive produce with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan and Beta.

Miller recently wrapped a lead role on Syfy’s Incorporated. Her previous roles include Michelle Benjamin on NBC’s Kings, Skye Tate on Fox’s Terra Nova, and Carrie on NBC’s Go On. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Thruline and Hansen Jacobson.