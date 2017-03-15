Allen Maldonado (Black-ish) is set to co-star opposite Tracy Morgan in Morgan’s straight-to-series comedy at TBS.

In the untitled series executive produced by Jordan Peele, after being released on good behavior from a 15-year prison stint, Tray (Morgan) is shocked to see just how much the world has changed in his absence. Returning to his newly-gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, Tray discovers that his former girlfriend has married an affable, successful white man, who is helping raise his twin sons he never knew existed. Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids, but having neither the money to support them nor himself, Tracy falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet while treading on unfamiliar territory.

Maldonado will play Cousin Bobby Tray’s loyal cousin, not the brightest tool in the shed. He was just 15 when Tray first went to prison, and he’s grown up to be a small-time hustler who is always looking for the latest scam. He helps Tray adjust to life on the outside.

The project, first set up at FX with a pilot order, was picked up by TBS after FX opted not to move forward. Morgan executive produces along with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men) and Joel Zadak of Principato Young (Key & Peele). The series will be produced by Studio T, TBS & TNT’s in-house production studio.

Maldonado has starred for the past three seasons as Curtis on ABC’s Black-ish. He previously played DeShauwn on Survivor’s Remorse and also appeared in feature Straight Outta Compton. He’s repped by Red Baron Management and the Stone Manners Salners Agency.