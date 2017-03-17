All3Media is backing fledgling documentary and drama production company Story Films, which was founded last year by filmmakers David Nath and Peter Beard.

Nath is a three-time BAFTA-winning director whose 2015 trilogy The Murder Detectives earned him a BAFTA for Best Factual Director along with a BAFTA for Best Factual Series and Grierson award. He then moved into drama with The Watchman at Channel 4.

Beard directed and produced the 2015 pic My Son the Jihadi, which picked up a BAFTA for Best Documentary. It was also nominated for an International Emmy and Grierson Award.

The duo first worked together four years ago on Channel 4’s mental health series Bedlam. They are currently in production with a new C4 drama “infused with a documentary sensibility” and a blue-chip factual series for the same broadcaster. They are also in development with a number of projects for U.S. networks.

Story Films plans to work closely with Layla Smith at Objective Media Group, the U.S. arm of All3Media, as they develop the business.

Jointly owned by Discovery Communications and Liberty Global, All3Media now comprises of 25 global production and distribution outfits. Last month, it acquired Two Brothers Pictures, the indie production company behind BBC comedy Fleabag, which airs via Amazon in the U.S.

“To work with Dave and Pete as they build Story Films is incredibly exciting,” said All3Media CEO Jane Turton. “They are programme makers with an amazing record of producing popular and critically acclaimed shows. We are all really looking forward to working with them as they develop new ideas – be they documentaries or dramas.”

All3Media International will be the distribution partner for Story Films.