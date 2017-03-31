Get ready for more of All or Nothing. Amazon said today that it has ordered a second season of the NFL Films-produced docuseries that will follow the Los Angeles Rams during their inaugural return-to-SoCal season in 2016.

All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams, which promises “access to an NFL season unlike any that’s been captured on screen,” will run exclusively on Amazon Prime. No premiere date was announced.

“All or Nothing brings Amazon Prime members a deep dive into the lives of professional athletes,” said Conrad Riggs, Head of Unscripted at Amazon Originals. “We are excited to highlight the L.A. Rams in Season 2, a team with a compelling story of relocation, rebuilding and reuniting with the city they once again call home.”

Last year’s rookie season of All or Nothing followed the Arizona Cardinals through their 2015 campaign, during which the team went 13-3 en route to a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams is executive produced by Hard Knocks veterans Ross Ketover and Pat Kelleher. Keith Cossrow (A Football Life) is the showrunner, and Shannon Furman and Pat Harris will direct.