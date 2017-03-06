The Community reunion on the season finale of ABC’s Dr. Ken is growing.

Alison Brie is the latest Community alum set to guest star on the season finale, joining Dr. Ken star and former Community regular Ken Jeong and Community creator Dan Harmon.

In Dr. Ken’s Season 2 finale titled “Ken’s Big Audition,” Brie will guest star as herself, an actress just cast as a series regular on Harmon’s new sitcom. Alison reads with Ken (Jeong) during his audition, and is soon uncomfortable with Ken’s bold acting choices. As previously announced, Harmon plays himself, the creator of a new TV comedy set at a community college.

Brie joins a long list of Jeong’s Community co-stars that have appeared on Dr. Ken including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Gillian Jacobs & Yvette Nicole Brown. Jonathan Banks’ is also appearing in this week’s episode airing on Friday.

The Dr. Ken season finale is slated to air Friday, March 31.

Brie is repped by WME & Rise Management.