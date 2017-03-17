Australian actor Alex Russell has booked a series regular role on CBS’ untitled Navy SEAL drama pilot from former Justified executive producers Ben Cavell, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly and Shameless executive producer Chris Chulack. Written by Cavell and directed by Chulack, the project follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask. Russell will play Jim Street. Cocky, living on the edge, Street has earned himself a reputation at SWAT as the loose cannon with no regard for safety – he’s also the newest member of Hondo’s team. Russell’s credits include features Unbroken, Carrie and Chronicle. He’s repped by UTA, Mosaic and United Management in Australia.

Melissa Roxburgh is set as a series regular in Valor, the CW’s serialized military drama/conspiracy thriller pilot written by writer-musician Kyle Jarrow and directed by Michael Robin. In Valor, the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. It centers on chopper pilots Nora and Gallo (Matt Barr) who, after a botched mission in Somalia leaves a pair of American servicemen in enemy hands, train for a rescue operation and only they share a very large secret from the initial operation — a secret that must never come to the attention of the Army. She will play CIA Officer Thea. Roxburgh appeared in feature Star Trek Beyond and has recurred on Supernatural and Arrow. She’s repped by Gersh and KC Talent.