Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez — one of baseball’s greatest players — is going to the show, but not in the way minor league players use the term when they make the big leagues.

The 14-time All-Star and three-time American League Most Valuable Player just signed a multi-year deal to be a full-time analyst for Fox Sports. Among other things, he will break down the game for some Fox MLB Saturday games, serve as a feature reporter for Fox’s pre-game shows, and appear on FS1’s MLB Whiparound.

“Bringing Alex back was a priority of ours and we are fortunate to have him as a key contributor to our baseball coverage,” says Fox Sports President of Production & Executive Producer John Entz. “His potential is off the charts and he’s been an incredibly quick learner in the world of television. He even understands the complexities of sales units.”

Major League Baseball suspended A-Rod for the 2014 season after he was revealed to have used performance enhancing drugs between 2000 and 2003, and received human growth hormone treatments in 2013.

This is the last year of his decade-long $275 million contract with the Yankees. The team let him go as a player last August, after a prolonged slump, although it remained on the hook for his contract.

But his encyclopedic knowledge of the game made him an impressive analyst in guest stints on-air analyzing the 2015 World Series and the 2016 postseason.

He ended his playing career as the game’s leading grand-slam hitter with 25 in 2,784 games. He’s also the No. 4 home run hitter, with 696, as well as No. 20 in hits with 3,115, and No. 3 in runs batted in with 2,086.

Rodriguez played with the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers prior to joining the Yankees in 2004.