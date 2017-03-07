Jonathan Kellerman’s best-selling Alex Delaware novels will be adapted as a TV series by IDW Entertainment. The franchise is being developed for a straight-to-series run, with IDW Entertainment controlling the worldwide rights to this crime procedural.

Launched in 1985 with When the Bough Breaks, the novels follow Alex Delaware, a forensic psychologist who works with the LAPD to assist in solving murder cases. His partner in crime, Milo Sturgis, is a gay homicide detective. The series has been praised by mainstream critics and the LGBT community for creating realistic and developed characters.

“What sets the Delaware series apart is the meld of page-turning compelling crime stories with authentic psychological insights,” said Kellerman. “The books illuminate the whydunit without sacrificing the whodunit.”

Known as America’s longest running contemporary crime series with over 80 million books in print globally, every book in the series has achieved Top 10 on the New York Times best-seller list, most premiering in the Top 5. Currently, Jonathan’s latest book, Heartbreak Hotel, is rated #1 on the New York Times best-seller list.

Kellerman, David Salzman and Adam Salzman, and Ted Adams and David Ozer from IDW Entertainment, will serve as Executive Producers.

“The Delaware series is a true global franchise, and Kellerman’s characters already resonate with audiences around the world,” stated Ozer, President of IDW Entertainment.

David Salzman added: “What will make this television series fresh and different is the contrasting character dynamic of Delaware, the sensitive and unconventional outsider, and Sturgis, the kickass cop.”