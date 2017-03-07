Alec Baldwin may be receiving praise for his role as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, but the actor doesn’t plan on playing the president that much longer – and doesn’t know how much more viewers will be able to take.

“His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed,” Baldwin told Extra’s Mario Lopez. “The maliciousness of this White House has people worried, which is why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

Baldwin’s impersonation has been a hit on SNL since he took on the temporary gig during the election. Yet with Trump’s unexpected win, Baldwin has continued to portray Trump over the last month, but, as mentioned, doesn’t see it lasting very long.

Baldwin also explained that Trump “just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship,” called him “bitter, and angry,” and added, “you just want to look at him and go, ‘You won!’”

When asked if he would fill in for Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, for which the president will be absent, he said it wasn’t likely.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Baldwin replied “I honestly don’t think that they want that. I think that for their prestige and their integrity… I think a lot of people are thinking that if Trump himself doesn’t come and face the music, as it were, I don’t know what kind of program they’re going to have. If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it, but I’m not quite sure they’ll do. I think they may have a whole other idea.”